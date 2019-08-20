Latest
news 2020 Elections

Scaramucci Urges Other GOPers To Dump Trump Publicly Like They Have Privately

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 22: Anthony Scaramucci poses at "The 1st Annual Trump Family Special" Off-Broadway Press Conference at The Princeton Club of New York on August 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Anthony Scaramucci
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images North America

August 20, 2019 8:53 am
Escalating his ongoing feud with President Trump, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci urged other Republicans to say out loud what they’ve divulged in private about President Trump.

In a new op-ed published in the Washington Post Monday evening, Scaramucci apologized for over-hyping Trump in the past and taking the long road to finally break with the President. He said his personal tipping point was Trump’s racist attacks on four congresswomen of color. He ended by pressing other Republicans to “go public” with the criticisms that they, apparently, “so readily express in private.”

“I challenge my fellow Republicans to summon the nerve to speak out on the record against Trump. Defy the culture of fear he has created, and go public with the concerns you readily express in private,” he wrote. “Hold on to your patriotism, and help save the country from his depredations. And to members of the so-called resistance, please leave room on the off-ramp for those willing to admit their mistakes. My personal odyssey took longer than it should have, but I’m not concerned with being on the right side of history — I’m determined to ensure that good people are the ones who end up writing it.”

Trump responded a few hours after the piece published, calling Scaramucci a “dope” alongside a tweeted highlight reel video or the Mooch emphatically praising Trump.

