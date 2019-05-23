Latest
White House Tries To Turn Pelosi’s ‘Cover-Up’ Comment On CNN Anchor

By
May 23, 2019 9:10 am

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tried to illustrate what she feels is the severity of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) “cover-up” comment by telling CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota that it would be like her co-host, John Berman, accusing her of stealing from the network.

“That would be like John telling you that he thought you were stealing from the network and then sitting down in the chair next to you and saying, but no big deal, let’s just move forward,” Sanders said.

“John would never accuse me of something like that,” Camerota responded.

“I would hope not,” said Sanders, smiling.

Trump stormed out of a meeting about infrastructure reform with congressional leaders Wednesday and told the press that it was due to Pelosi’s comment. She suggested that perhaps he lacks the “confidence” to tackle infrastructure reform.

