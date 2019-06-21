After Crying ‘Fake News’ For Years, Sanders Is Getting A Party — Thrown By Reporters

Latest
Two White House reporters, Politico’s Anita Kumar and the Daily Mail’s Francesca Chambers, are throwing a going away soiree for White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who essentially stopped holding press conferences and has lobbed attacks against a whole host of media reports as “fake news.”

Kumar told HuffPost that the event was a “casual gathering for reporters who have engaged with Sarah, many of whom have done so for years.”

“The challenges between the administration and the White House press corps are well documented and, in some cases, ongoing,” she added. “I generally believe that part of the remedy to those challenges is to engage in conversation rather than to avoid it.”

President Donald Trump announced Sanders’ departure last week, adding a winking nudge that she should run for Governor of Arkansas. Sanders has reportedly been putting out feelers to consider doing just that.

