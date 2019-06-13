Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Leave White House At End Of The Month

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to leave her post at the end of the month, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday.

After incorrectly stating that Sanders had worked at the White House for three and a half years (Trump’s been in office for only two and a half years), the President tweeted that the press secretary would be leaving at the end of the month to go back to Arkansas, her home state.

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job!” Trump tweeted. “I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic.”

He also thanked for her “for a job well done!”

In the middle the White House’s 2019 Prison Reform Summit on Thursday afternoon, Trump brought Sanders to the podium to thank her for her service.

Sanders said that she “couldn’t be prouder” to have worked for Trump.

“It’s one of the greatest jobs I could ever have,” she said. “I’ve loved every minute, even the hard minutes.”

According to CNN, Sanders is indeed considering running for governor in Arkansas.

At the beginning of Trump’s presidency, Sanders first served as deputy press secretary while Sean Spicer attempted to hold the reigns as press secretary. After a beleaguered Spicer finally resigned after six months of ridicule, Sanders took over the role for two more years.

While Sanders handled the press with the calmness that Spicer lacked, formal White House press briefings grew more and more infrequent over time until they eventually stopped altogether.

