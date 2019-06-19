Sarah Huckabee Sanders Mulling Run For Arkansas Governor

As Sarah Huckabee Sanders leaves the White House, she has her sights set on new government housing: the Arkansas governor’s mansion.

According to Politico, Sanders and her allies have started reaching out to operatives and donors in the state. President Donald Trump floated the possibility of her 2022 candidacy in his tweet bidding her adieu from the press secretary job.

Sanders would be following in the footsteps of her father, Mike, who served as governor from 1996 to 2007.

She is set to leave her post at the end of the month.