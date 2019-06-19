Latest
2 mins ago
We Watched Trump’s Campaign Kickoff So You Don’t Have To. Here’s What Happened.
AFP OUT U.S. President Donald Trump holds a listening session with students, parents and teachers in the State Dining Room at the White House February 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting the session in the wake of last week's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 students and teachers dead.
49 mins ago
Dems To Shower Hope Hicks With Questions About Obstruction-y Episodes
at SiriusXM Studios on January 24, 2019 in New York City.
1 hour ago
One Trump Tax Cut Was Meant to Help the Poor. A Billionaire Ended Up Winning Big.
news

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Mulling Run For Arkansas Governor

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
June 19, 2019 9:11 am

As Sarah Huckabee Sanders leaves the White House, she has her sights set on new government housing: the Arkansas governor’s mansion.

According to Politico, Sanders and her allies have started reaching out to operatives and donors in the state. President Donald Trump floated the possibility of her 2022 candidacy in his tweet bidding her adieu from the press secretary job.

Sanders would be following in the footsteps of her father, Mike, who served as governor from 1996 to 2007.

She is set to leave her post at the end of the month.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: