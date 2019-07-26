Ginsburg Goes To Bat For Kavanaugh And Gorsuch

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsburg isn’t here to take down her conservative colleagues.

During an event hosted by Duke Law Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Ginsburg had nothing but nice things to say about the more conservative Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

“I can say that my two newest colleagues are very decent and very smart individuals,” Ginsburg said, according to CNN.

Ginsburg’s comments at the event echo her interview with NPR earlier Wednesday when she said the nine justices work well together and that she opposed expanding the Supreme Court, as some 2020 Democrats have suggested, because it would make the court more “partisan.”

Ginsburg also told NPR Wednesday that she is “very much alive” in light of progressives’ concerns over her health and the possibility of her retirement, recalling a GOP senator gleefully predicting her death after one of her brushes with cancer.

Despite her liberal reputation, Ginsburg is also known for her close friendship with the late conservative justice Antonin Scalia.

Ginsburg previously got herself in hot water when she criticized Trump in 2016, which she walked back a few days later.