Ginsburg Grins At Memory Of Senator Predicting Her Death: ‘I Am Very Much Alive’

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recalled with a smile to NPR a senator, whose name she’s forgotten, gleefully predicting her death after one of her brushes with cancer.

“That senator, whose name I have forgotten, is now dead himself, and I,” she said, “am very much alive.”

Note: that senator was Jim Bunning (R-KY), who made the diagnosis, for which he apologized, back in 2009.

Ginsburg also told NPR that she opposed expanding the Supreme Court, as some 2020 Democrats have suggested, saying that it would make the court more “partisan.”

She expanded upon the specialness of the American judiciary.

“The court has no troops at its command, doesn’t have the power of the purse, and yet time and again, when the courts say something, people accept it,” she said.