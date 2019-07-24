Latest
at Del Frisco's Grille on April 2, 2018 in New York City.
9 mins ago
Hannity Gives Advice On Mueller Hearing To ‘Pathetic’ GOPers Who Don’t Watch His Show
12 mins ago
GOP Rep. Announces Retirement Very Early, Says Sick Of ‘Rhetoric And Vitriol’
on October 14, 2015 in Northridge, California.
13 hours ago
Border Patrol And ICE Detained A US-Born Citizen For Over Three Weeks
news

Ginsburg Grins At Memory Of Senator Predicting Her Death: ‘I Am Very Much Alive’

Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
July 24, 2019 7:27 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recalled with a smile to NPR a senator, whose name she’s forgotten, gleefully predicting her death after one of her brushes with cancer.

 “That senator, whose name I have forgotten, is now dead himself, and I,” she said, “am very much alive.”

Note: that senator was Jim Bunning (R-KY), who made the diagnosis, for which he apologized, back in 2009.

Ginsburg also told NPR that she opposed expanding the Supreme Court, as some 2020 Democrats have suggested, saying that it would make the court more “partisan.”

She expanded upon the specialness of the American judiciary.

“The court has no troops at its command, doesn’t have the power of the purse, and yet time and again, when the courts say something, people accept it,” she said.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: