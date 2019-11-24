Latest
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Admitted To The Hospital After Experiencing Fever And Chills

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a discussion during the Library of Congress National Book Festival at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on August 31, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
November 24, 2019 9:51 a.m.
A Supreme Court spokesperson announced on Saturday that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been hospitalized on Friday night.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, last night after experiencing chills and fever earlier in the day,” spokesperson Kathleen Arberg said in a press release. “She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. before being transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection.”

The justice’s symptoms “have abated” and she expects to be released from John Hopkins on Sunday morning, according to Arberg.

Ginsburg has experienced several health issues over the past year, including cancer. After undergoing three weeks of radiation treatment for a tumor on her pancreas in August, a spokesperson for the court said the tumor was “treated definitively” and that “there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
