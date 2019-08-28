Moore Jumps On ‘Send Her Back’ Train After Omar Calls Out AL GOP For Backing Him

Alabama Senate candidate and accused child molester Roy Moore picked up the “send her back” refrain against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a Somali-American, after the congresswoman reminded the Alabama Republican Party about the numerous sexual assault allegations against the disgraced former judge.

In a statement on Wednesday, Moore’s Senate campaign attempted to drag Omar for her religion, her pro-Palestine views and for criticizing the U.S. military. He also bizarrely tried to pan her for being young.

“I fully support the resolution of the Alabama Republican Party asking Congress to expel Ilhan Omar under Article 1, Section 5, of the United States Constitution, I was sworn to defend after my graduation from the United States Military Academy at West Point,” he said in the statement. “President Trump was right: she should go back to Somalia from whence she came.”

Trump was roundly criticized for allowing supporters at a rally earlier this summer to chant “send her back!” a refrain largely fanned by Trump’s incessant attacks on Omar and three other congresswomen of color whom he told to “go back” to their home countries. The three other lawmakers were born in the United States and Omar came here as a refugee from Somalia, eventually becoming a U.S. citizen.

Omar skewered the Alabama Republican Party for passing a resolution that supported booting her from public office, by pointing out that the party backed the failed Senate candidate in 2018, even while he was accused by multiple women of sexual abuse when they were in their teens and he was in his 30s.