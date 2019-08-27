Latest
Palestinian Harvard Freshman Had Visa Revoked After Questioning At Airport
Obama Unveils New Education Campaign On Redistricting Issues
Alabama GOP Adopts Resolution Urging Congress To Kick Out Rep. Ilhan Omar

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
August 27, 2019 1:37 pm
The Alabama Republican Party passed a resolution over the weekend urging its delegates in Congress to get Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) kicked out of office.

State Rep. Tommy Hanes (R) introduced a resolution during the party’s summer meeting on Saturday that asked the Alabama GOP’s U.S. representatives to introduce legislation that would expel Omar from Congress.

The resolution accused the Minnesota Democrat of engaging in rhetoric that “explicitly runs counter to American values and patriotism,” dismissing the 9/11 terror attacks, sympathizing with a “convicted terrorist” and having a “disturbing record of using anti-Semitic language.”

The offices of Omar and Hanes did not respond to TPM’s request for comment.

According to the Alabama Political Reporter, only one Republican voted against the resolution. He was reportedly worried that it would set a dangerous precedent of duly elected members of Congress getting ousted by those outside of their districts.

Hanes had announced the resolution earlier that week during a radio interview with Breitbart TV editor Jeff Poor.

“What this resolution is going to do is ask our Alabama delegation in Washington to sort of get the ball rolling on this – see if they can unseat this lady,” the state representative told Poor.

The advocacy group Muslim Advocates blasted the resolution on Tuesday, calling it a “troubling escalation of the ongoing effort to vilify American Muslims.”

“Dishonest smears like these are used against almost every American Muslim who exercises their right to serve their country,” the group said in an official statement. “They are designed to intimidate them out of public service and tarnish their credibility. They will not work.”

Omar, one of the first Muslims to be elected to Congress and the first member to wear a hijab, has been a lightening rod for conservative attacks ever since she entered office, including from President Donald Trump.

