Omar Fires Back At Alabama GOP: ‘Maybe Don’t Nominate An Accused Child Molester’

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers the convocation at the Vines Center on the campus of Liberty University January 18, 2016 in Lynchburg, Virginia. A billionaire real estate mogul and reality television personality, Trump addressed students and guests at the non-profit, private Christian university that was founded in 1971 by evangelical Southern Baptist televangelist Jerry Falwell.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
August 27, 2019 6:30 pm
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hit back at the Alabama Republican Party on Tuesday after the organization formally urged Congress to remove her from office.

“Sorry, @ALGOPHQ, but this is a representative democracy,” Omar tweeted. “I was elected with 78% of the vote by the people of Minnesota’s 5th District, not the Alabama Republican Party.”

She then made a dig at the Alabama GOP’s decision in the 2018 midterms to back failed Senate candidate Roy Moore, who allegedly sexually assaulted several teen girls.

“If you want to clean up politics, maybe don’t nominate an accused child molester as your Senate candidate?” she added.

The Alabama GOP passed a resolution on Saturday urging its delegates in Congress to pass legislation kicking Omar out of the House, accusing her of using rhetoric that “explicitly runs counter to American values and patriotism.”

