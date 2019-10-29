Murkowski Won’t Sponsor Senate Condemnation Of Impeachment Investigation

Like Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AL) will not co-sponsor Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) resolution to condemn the House impeachment investigation.

In an emailed statement sent to TPM on Tuesday, Murkowski said that House Democrats have “handled this impeachment inquiry poorly,” but echoed almost word-for-word Collins’ skepticism of the Senate getting involved in House proceedings.

“As awful as their process is, the formal impeachment inquiry lies in the House, and it’s not the Senate’s role to dictate to the House how to determine their own rules,” said the Alaska Republican.

Collins gave a similar reason for not signing the resolution.

“Just as I don’t like it when House members try to tell us to abolish the filibuster, I’m not sure it’s productive for the Senate to try to dictate to the House how to conduct the inquiry,” Collins told Politico on Monday.

The two senators are part of the small faction of Republicans who have spoken out against Trump administration’s push to get foreign governments to damage President Donald Trump’s political rivals — an effort that prompted the House’s impeachment inquiry into the President.

However, neither Murkowski nor Collins have said how they intend to vote should Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) bring Graham’s resolution to the floor.