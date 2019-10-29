Latest
on December 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.
42 mins ago
DOJ Calls Flynn Out On ‘Extraordinary’ Claim That He’s Actually Innocent
57 mins ago
Inside The Key Meeting In Trump’s Ukraine Conspiracy
1 hour ago
Enraged Trump Says Democrats Have A ‘Death Wish’

Murkowski Won’t Sponsor Senate Condemnation Of Impeachment Investigation

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) chairs a hearing of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Capitol Hill, September 25, 2018. Getty Images)
By
|
October 29, 2019 1:47 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Like Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AL) will not co-sponsor Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) resolution to condemn the House impeachment investigation.

In an emailed statement sent to TPM on Tuesday, Murkowski said that House Democrats have “handled this impeachment inquiry poorly,” but echoed almost word-for-word Collins’ skepticism of the Senate getting involved in House proceedings.

“As awful as their process is, the formal impeachment inquiry lies in the House, and it’s not the Senate’s role to dictate to the House how to determine their own rules,” said the Alaska Republican.

Collins gave a similar reason for not signing the resolution.

“Just as I don’t like it when House members try to tell us to abolish the filibuster, I’m not sure it’s productive for the Senate to try to dictate to the House how to conduct the inquiry,” Collins told Politico on Monday.

The two senators are part of the small faction of Republicans who have spoken out against Trump administration’s push to get foreign governments to damage President Donald Trump’s political rivals — an effort that prompted the House’s impeachment inquiry into the President.

However, neither Murkowski nor Collins have said how they intend to vote should Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) bring Graham’s resolution to the floor.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: