Collins Won’t Co-Sponsor Senate Resolution Condemning Impeachment Probe

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said on Monday that she won’t co-sponsor the Senate’s resolution condemning the House impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

“I have been critical of the House not holding a vote to authorize the inquiry but the House determines its own procedures,” Collins told Politico. “Just as I don’t like it when House members try to tell us to abolish the filibuster, I’m not sure it’s productive for the Senate to try to dictate to the House how to conduct the inquiry.”

The Maine Republican said she hasn’t decided what her vote will be on the resolution.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of Trump’s strongest allies in the Senate, introduced the resolution on Thursday to send a “strong signal to our House colleagues that you’re off script here.”