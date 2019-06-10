GOP Rep. Refuses To Read Mueller Report, Suggests There Was An ‘Agenda’

Rep. Rob Woodall (R-GA) said on Sunday night that he refuses to read special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his Russia probe.

During an interview, MSNBC host Kasie Hunt asked the GOP lawmaker if he had read the report yet.

“I have not,” Woodall replied while also insisting that he “trusted” Mueller.

“So why not read the report?” Hunt asked.

“I have a concern when you put the entire power of the United States Justice Department behind anything, you can achieve an agenda,” Woodall responded. “You can drive a message.”

The congressman claimed that “people are poring through the Mueller report, looking for something to talk about again tomorrow and next week and the month after that.”

“I didn’t read the Bill Clinton report either,” Woodall added later (he wasn’t in Congress during the Clinton impeachment proceedings).

Watch Woodall below: