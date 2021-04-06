Latest
2 hours ago ago
Gaetz Will Speak At Trump Doral For Summit Hosted By Jan. 6 Rally Planners
4 hours ago ago
Stolen Jefferson Davis Monument Is Apparently In Danger Of Being Turned Into A Toilet
5 hours ago ago
Gaetz Fundraises Off Of Alleged Sex Trafficking Investigation

Oops! RNC Isn’t Quite Up To Speed With GOP’s Latest Culture War

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 09: RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters on November 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump campaign and Republican Party officials continued to push theories of voter intimidation, fraud, and illegal votes but were unable to provide proof at the time of the press conference. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Ronna McDaniel
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 09: RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters on November 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump campaign and Republican Part... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 09: RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters on November 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump campaign and Republican Party officials continued to push theories of voter intimidation, fraud, and illegal votes but were unable to provide proof at the time of the press conference. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 6, 2021 6:43 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Amid Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) executive order that aligns with the GOP’s latest culture war battle against so-called “vaccine passports,” it appears that the Republican National Committee missed the memo by requiring attendees of its spring donor retreat in the state to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Despite the White House repeatedly stressing that it won’t federally mandate “vaccine passports” as the country continues hitting record-setting levels of vaccinations, Republicans such as DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) have issued executive orders arguing that it would infringe on individuals’ freedom and privacy.

“Individual Covid-19 vaccination records are private health information and should not be shared by a mandate,” DeSantis’ executive order reads.

DeSantis also vowed to sign the ban on vaccine passports into law in a tweet he posted after issuing the executive order.

But nonetheless, the RNC is plowing forward with a different mindset from the GOP’s latest battle in its culture wars as the committee prepares to host its spring donor retreat in Florida this week.

In an email the RNC sent to attendees of the retreat obtained by the Washington Examiner on Tuesday, participants must provide proof of a negative result from a COVID-19 PCR or Rapid Antigen test prior to the event, even for people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“Proof of a negative COVID-19 test result is required in order to receive your credentials for the weekend,” the RNC’s email to attendees reads, according to the Washington Examiner. “If you or members in your party fail to fulfill this requirement, you will be denied entry to the 2021 RNC Spring Retreat.”

Part of the RNC’s spring donor retreat will be hosted at former President Trump’ Mar-a-Lago report in Palm Beach — a move made just days after Trump’s lawyers sent cease-and-desist letters to three GOP organizations, including the RNC, to stop fundraising off of Trump’s name in an effort by the former president to try to consolidate his massive influence on the party.

The RNC’s upcoming event also comes amid polls showing significant COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among Republicans, many of whom are Trump supporters.

During a press conference in Lexington, Kentucky on Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) urged Republican men to put aside their reservations so that the public can move past the pandemic.

“I’m a Republican man and I want to say to everyone, we need to take this vaccine,” McConnell said. “These reservations need to be put aside because the only way, I think, we get to finally put this pandemic in the rearview mirror is with herd immunity.”

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
GET 30% OFF PRIME
Rejoin and get 30% off an annual membership
Rejoin and get 30% off an annual membership