Latest
7 mins ago ago
Court Doc Shows Govt’s Plea Negotiations With Famous Metal Guitarist Charged In Capitol Riot
51 mins ago ago
Alcee Hastings, Who Became Congressman After Impeached As Judge, Has Died
UNITED STATES - JULY 1: Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,attends the House Armed Services Committee markup of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in Longworth Building on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
1 hour ago ago
Key Figure In Gaetz’s Iranian Alibi Denies Extortion Attempt

‘Vaccine Passports’ Are Emerging As The Latest Battle In GOP Culture Wars

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: Governor of Texas Greg Abbott looks on prior to Game One of the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays on October 20, 2020 in ... ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: Governor of Texas Greg Abbott looks on prior to Game One of the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays on October 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 6, 2021 11:30 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

As the country hits record-setting levels of vaccinations, the latest issue taken under the wing of the GOP culture wars appears to be so-called “vaccine passports.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday issued an executive order banning “vaccine passports,” which he gripes would supposedly tread on Texans’ “personal freedoms.”

“Government should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives,” Abbott said in a statement Tuesday announcing the order. “That is why I have issued an executive order that prohibits government-mandated ‘vaccine passports’ in Texas. We will continue to vaccinate more Texans and protect public health — and we will do so without treading on Texans’ personal freedoms.”

Republicans are becoming increasingly up in arms over vaccine passports despite the White House repeatedly stating that it won’t federally mandate the practice, but will leave it up to local entities to make the call.

The announcement by Abbott, who lifted mask mandates and declared last month that “it’s time to open Texas 100%,” comes on the heels of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) issuing a similar executive order last week.

In the Florida governor’s executive order, DeSantis argues that vaccine passports would “create two classes of citizens based on vaccinations” and therefore infringe on Floridians’ freedom and privacy.

“Individual Covid-19 vaccination records are private health information and should not be shared by a mandate,” DeSantis’ executive order reads.

After issuing the executive order, DeSantis tweeted that he will sign the ban on vaccine passports into law.

Days before signing the executive order last week, DeSantis had vowed to take executive action against vaccine passports, which he decried as “completely unacceptable” for the federal government or the private sector to impose upon the public.

On Monday, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told the “Politico Dispatch” podcast that the federal government will not mandate documentation showing proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I doubt that the federal government will be the main mover of a vaccine passport concept,” Fauci said. “They may be involved in making sure things are done fairly and equitably, but I doubt if the federal government is gonna be the leading element of that.”

Fauci added that he could foresee “individual entities” like theaters and schools implement their own policies regarding proof of vaccination status.

“I’m not saying that they should or that they would, but I’m saying you could foresee how an independent entity might say, ‘Well, we can’t be dealing with you unless we know you’re vaccinated,’” Fauci said. “But it’s not going to be mandated from the federal government.”

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
GET 30% OFF PRIME
Rejoin and get 30% off an annual membership
Rejoin and get 30% off an annual membership