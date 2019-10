Energy Secretary Rick Perry denied reports of his impending resignation on Monday.

“I’m here, I’m serving,” Perry said, according to Reuters.

“They’ve been writing the story for at least nine months now,” he continued. “One of these days they will probably get it right, but it’s not today, it’s not tomorrow, it’s not next month.”

Politico reported last week that Perry was headed for the exit amid scrutiny over his possible role in President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal.