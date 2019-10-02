Latest
Pompeo Forced Volker Out After Giuliani Spilled That State Dept Knew Of Dirt Digging
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 12:Mike Pompeo, nominated by Donald Trump as Secretary of State to replace Rex Tillerson, sits for a confirmation hearing with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the Dirksen Building on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Washington, DC. His stances on crucial foreign policy matters and his close relationship with Donald Trump have drawn questions about his fitness for the Secretary of State position.(Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)
State Dpt IG Giving ‘Urgent’ Briefing To Congressional Staffers On Ukraine
Trump Bearhugs ‘Coup’ Talk: This Is Not Impeachment

Dem Letter Draws Attention To Perry, Who’s Flown Under The Ukraine Scandal Radar

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
October 2, 2019 9:21 am
A letter sent to Energy Secretary Rick Perry Tuesday draws attention to the official’s role in U.S.-Ukrainian dealings, a position that has largely flown under the radar amid all the other explosive revelations in the unfurling scandal.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), ranking member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, sent the Tuesday letter specifically seeking information about the Perry’s trip to Ukraine in May 2019, when he led a U.S. delegation.

The letter cites the portion of the whistleblower complaint detailing that Perry “made clear” to Ukrainian officials that President Donald Trump was holding back until he could assess how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would act in office.

Menendez goes on to ask if Perry ever conveyed messages to Zelensky about “corruption” or investigating Trump’s political opponents and their family members. He also requests any knowledge Perry had of Trump’s habit of storing politically embarrassing phone calls with world leaders behind codeword clearance in an NSC database.

According to Politico, Perry became a point person in Ukraine after crafting a deal to export U.S. coal there and slacken Russia’s grip on fuel resources. He has also served as an envoy to Saudi Arabia, diplomatic activities that are unusual for the secretary of Energy.

Menendez sent a similar letter to Vice President Mike Pence on the same day, homing in on the cancellation of his trip to Zelensky’s inauguration that reportedly came on Trump’s orders.

Read Menendez’s letter here:

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM
