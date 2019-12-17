Rick Gates Sentenced To 45 Days In Jail, Three Years Probation

Paul Manafort associate Rick Gates was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation and 45 days in jail, which he will be allowed to serve on weekends. He was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson noted that, in weighing the sentence, she also had to consider the signal it would send to others who committed similar crimes. “This is what I’ve been struggling with in anticipation of this sentencing for a long time,” she said, according to Politico.

Jackson notes the sentence isn't just for the defendant but also what it says for others who commit same crimes. “This is what I’ve been struggling with in anticipation of this sentencing for a long time," she says. — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) December 17, 2019

Gates served as deputy chair for the 2016 Trump campaign, and, before that, as a key business partner of Manafort during his lobbying efforts in Ukraine. Unlike Manafort, however, Gates began cooperating with prosecutors early in Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and continued to do so for more than 21 months after pleading guilty to conspiring against the United States and lying to the FBI.

Gates asked Jackson last week for only probation, and not prison time, and lawyers for the Department of Justice agreed. In a sentencing memo, prosecutors noted that Gates “worked assiduously” to cooperate and provided “substantial assistance in the investigation and prosecution of others.” Among those he testified against were Manafort and Roger Stone.