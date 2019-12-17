Latest
1 hour ago
Schiff: ‘Worst Lawyer’ Giuliani ‘Continues To Make The Case’ For Impeachment
KIEV, UKRAINE - 2019/11/27: The logo of Naftogaz, state-owned national oil and Gas Company of Ukraine, is seen on a plate at the entrance to the main office in Kiev. The Swedish Court of Appeal dismissed a first Gazprom (Russian Gas Company) appeal, on decisions of the Stockholm arbitration, as the website of the Naftogaz informed on 27 November 2019. (Photo by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Ukrainian Energy Firm Sues Over Drilling Contract Given To Rick Perry Pals
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 5: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to his office following the weekly Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on November 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. McConnell (R-KY) said he predicts that the Senate would acquit President Trump of any articles of impeachment passed by the House. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
McConnell Shoots Down Schumer’s Push For Key Witnesses At Senate Impeachment Trial

Rick Gates Sentenced To 45 Days In Jail, Three Years Probation

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 6: Rick Gates, former business associate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse after a court hearing on the conditions of his releas... UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 6: Rick Gates, former business associate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse after a court hearing on the conditions of his release on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) (CQ Roll Call via AP Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 17, 2019 12:02 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Paul Manafort associate Rick Gates was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation and 45 days in jail, which he will be allowed to serve on weekends. He was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson noted that, in weighing the sentence, she also had to consider the signal it would send to others who committed similar crimes. “This is what I’ve been struggling with in anticipation of this sentencing for a long time,” she said, according to Politico.

Gates served as deputy chair for the 2016 Trump campaign, and, before that, as a key business partner of Manafort during his lobbying efforts in Ukraine. Unlike Manafort, however, Gates began cooperating with prosecutors early in Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and continued to do so for more than 21 months after pleading guilty to conspiring against the United States and lying to the FBI.

Gates asked Jackson last week for only probation, and not prison time, and lawyers for the Department of Justice agreed. In a sentencing memo, prosecutors noted that Gates “worked assiduously” to cooperate and provided “substantial assistance in the investigation and prosecution of others.” Among those he testified against were Manafort and Roger Stone.

Author Headshot
John Light (@LightTweeting)  is TPM's managing editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and his written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: