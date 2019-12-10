Latest
32 mins ago
Trump Rails Against Articles Of Impeachment Within Minutes Of Announcement
36 mins ago
After Announcing Impeachment Charges, House Dems Throw Trump A Trade Bone
2 hours ago
Ex-Top FBI Lawyer Believes Trump Owes Him An Apology After DOJ IG Report

Rick Gates Asks For No Prison Time Ahead Of Next Week’s Sentencing

WASHINGTON,DC-FEB23: Rick Gates, a former top official in Trump's campaign, leaves the Federal courthouse with his lawyer Tom Green, in Washington, DC, February 23, 2018, after pleading guilty ti conspiracy and lying... WASHINGTON,DC-FEB23: Rick Gates, a former top official in Trump's campaign, leaves the Federal courthouse with his lawyer Tom Green, in Washington, DC, February 23, 2018, after pleading guilty ti conspiracy and lying to the FBI(Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 10, 2019 11:19 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The President’s former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates asked a judge for no prison time in a sentencing memorandum filed Monday, more than 21 months after he pleaded guilty to conspiring against the United States and lying to the FBI. Gates’ attorney pointed to hundreds of hours of cooperation Gates had given federal, local and congressional investigators.

In a somber letter to Judge Amy Berman Jackson, Gates’ attorney described “an emotional and difficult journey” during which Gates confronted the crimes he’d committed. The attorney, Thomas Green, requested minimum supervision probation and community service for Gates.

“[W]e submit that Richard Gates has accepted responsibility for his misconduct in every way possible and is deserving of a sentence of probation for a term to be determined by Your Honor,” Green wrote, noting that he believed the government agreed that Gates “has fulfilled every obligation he agreed to (and then some)” — a reference to Gates’ extensive cooperation with various investigations.

Gates and his former boss, Paul Manafort, were charged in 2017 with acting as unregistered foreign agents, money laundering, and a series of financial crimes and other offenses. Manafort had brought Gates onto the campaign in March 2016, and Gates continued to serve Trump after the election, as deputy chairman of the President’s inaugural committee.

Ultimately, Gates served as a witness against Manafort and others, including Roger Stone and the former Obama White House counsel Greg Craig, and was cited dozens of times in special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report.

Green’s memo said Gates had spent more than 500 hours with prosecutors in special counsel Robert Mueller’s office, other federal and state law enforcement, and congressional investigators.

Gates’ sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 17, and the government’s sentencing memo is expected Tuesday.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: