Rick Gates Asks For No Prison Time Ahead Of Next Week’s Sentencing

The President’s former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates asked a judge for no prison time in a sentencing memorandum filed Monday, more than 21 months after he pleaded guilty to conspiring against the United States and lying to the FBI. Gates’ attorney pointed to hundreds of hours of cooperation Gates had given federal, local and congressional investigators.

In a somber letter to Judge Amy Berman Jackson, Gates’ attorney described “an emotional and difficult journey” during which Gates confronted the crimes he’d committed. The attorney, Thomas Green, requested minimum supervision probation and community service for Gates.

“[W]e submit that Richard Gates has accepted responsibility for his misconduct in every way possible and is deserving of a sentence of probation for a term to be determined by Your Honor,” Green wrote, noting that he believed the government agreed that Gates “has fulfilled every obligation he agreed to (and then some)” — a reference to Gates’ extensive cooperation with various investigations.

Gates and his former boss, Paul Manafort, were charged in 2017 with acting as unregistered foreign agents, money laundering, and a series of financial crimes and other offenses. Manafort had brought Gates onto the campaign in March 2016, and Gates continued to serve Trump after the election, as deputy chairman of the President’s inaugural committee.

Ultimately, Gates served as a witness against Manafort and others, including Roger Stone and the former Obama White House counsel Greg Craig, and was cited dozens of times in special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report.

Green’s memo said Gates had spent more than 500 hours with prosecutors in special counsel Robert Mueller’s office, other federal and state law enforcement, and congressional investigators.

Gates’ sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 17, and the government’s sentencing memo is expected Tuesday.