Report: Trump Telling Allies He Plans To Run For Reelection In 2024 — With One Caveat

Politico reports that ex-President Donald Trump is reportedly telling his inner circle that he’s planning on taking another shot at the presidency in 2024 as long as he’s in good health.

But some Republicans reportedly aren’t thrilled with the idea of having the twice-impeached former president, who unleashed a bloodthirsty mob of his supporters upon the Capitol less than six months ago, on the ticket again.

“He’s one of the best presidents we’ve had in terms of policies. But having said that, if it were up to me, I would never have Trump on any ballot ever again because it’s such a distraction,” one House GOP lawmaker told Politico.

Trump’s reported plan comes as Congress works to put together a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission to study the Capitol insurrection that he incited by repeatedly falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen from him (a lie he continues to push to this day).

Additionally, the criminal and civil investigations into the Trump Organization have been heating up in recent weeks, with Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance reportedly convening a special grand jury to decide on potential criminal charges in his probe.

Trump ranted about the “purely political” reported grand jury development on Tuesday while claiming that an unspecified poll was “indicating I’m far in the lead for the Republican Presidential Primary and the General Election in 2024.”