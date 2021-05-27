Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Biden spoke to a nation seeking to emerge from twin crises of pandemic and economic slide in his first speech to a joint session of Congress. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
43 mins ago ago
Biden Willing To Stretch Out Talks With GOPers Over Infrastructure Plan Past His Deadline
2 hours ago ago
Local CA Official Prepares For Protesters To Swarm Her Home — Over COVID Mandates That Aren’t Real
14 hours ago ago
Susan Collins Tweaks Jan. 6 Commission Bill In Effort To Save It From Filibuster

Report: Trump Telling Allies He Plans To Run For Reelection In 2024 — With One Caveat

President Donald Trump at a rally to support Republican Senate candidates at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia on December 5, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
May 27, 2021 8:26 a.m.

Politico reports that ex-President Donald Trump is reportedly telling his inner circle that he’s planning on taking another shot at the presidency in 2024 as long as he’s in good health.

But some Republicans reportedly aren’t thrilled with the idea of having the twice-impeached former president, who unleashed a bloodthirsty mob of his supporters upon the Capitol less than six months ago, on the ticket again.

“He’s one of the best presidents we’ve had in terms of policies. But having said that, if it were up to me, I would never have Trump on any ballot ever again because it’s such a distraction,” one House GOP lawmaker told Politico.

Trump’s reported plan comes as Congress works to put together a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission to study the Capitol insurrection that he incited by repeatedly falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen from him (a lie he continues to push to this day).

Additionally, the criminal and civil investigations into the Trump Organization have been heating up in recent weeks, with Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance reportedly convening a special grand jury to decide on potential criminal charges in his probe.

Trump ranted about the “purely political” reported grand jury development on Tuesday while claiming that an unspecified poll was “indicating I’m far in the lead for the Republican Presidential Primary and the General Election in 2024.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: