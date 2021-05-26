Latest
13 hours ago ago
Reports: Bannon Dismissed From ‘Build The Wall’ Case After Questions Over Trump Pardon
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 18: on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicks off on July 18. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
14 hours ago ago
Feds May Have Been Tracking Giuliani For A Month, Botched Redaction Suggests
14 hours ago ago
WaPo: Vance Has Convened A Grand Jury To Consider Trump Indictment

Trump Rails Against ‘Highly Partisan’ Prosecutors Amid Report Of Grand Jury In Criminal Probe

President Donald Trump meets with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in the Oval Office of the White House on September 15, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
May 26, 2021 7:49 a.m.

Ex-President Donald Trump on Tuesday night ranted about Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance reportedly convening a special grand jury to consider potential criminal charges in his investigation into the Trump Organization.

Trump’s statement, issued through his Save America PAC, on the development (which was reported by the Washington Post) claimed the reported grand jury was “a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history” and that “[n]o other president in history has had to put up with what I have had to.”

“This is purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors,” he fumed.

The former president suggested that the reported development in Vance’s probe was an attack against a potential Trump 2024 reelection bid, claiming that an unspecified poll had come out on Tuesday “indicating I’m far in the lead for the Republican Presidential Primary and the General Election in 2024.”

Trump has not publicly confirmed whether or not he has decided to run for reelection.

Politico’s Playbook reported on Wednesday morning that the atmosphere in the ex-president’s orbit has been tense as Vance’s criminal investigation, along with New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil probe into the Trump Organization, ramps up.

“There’s definitely a cloud of nerves in the air,” a Trump adviser told Playbook.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: