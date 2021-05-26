Trump Rails Against ‘Highly Partisan’ Prosecutors Amid Report Of Grand Jury In Criminal Probe

Ex-President Donald Trump on Tuesday night ranted about Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance reportedly convening a special grand jury to consider potential criminal charges in his investigation into the Trump Organization.

Trump’s statement, issued through his Save America PAC, on the development (which was reported by the Washington Post) claimed the reported grand jury was “a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history” and that “[n]o other president in history has had to put up with what I have had to.”

“This is purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors,” he fumed.

The former president suggested that the reported development in Vance’s probe was an attack against a potential Trump 2024 reelection bid, claiming that an unspecified poll had come out on Tuesday “indicating I’m far in the lead for the Republican Presidential Primary and the General Election in 2024.”

Trump has not publicly confirmed whether or not he has decided to run for reelection.

Politico’s Playbook reported on Wednesday morning that the atmosphere in the ex-president’s orbit has been tense as Vance’s criminal investigation, along with New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil probe into the Trump Organization, ramps up.

“There’s definitely a cloud of nerves in the air,” a Trump adviser told Playbook.