Latest
14 mins ago ago
Hannity Claims Cheney Wasn’t ‘Canceled’ For Repudiating Trump’s Big Lie
52 mins ago ago
McConnell Dodges When Pressed On Cheney’s Ouster By House GOP
14 hours ago ago
Ohio Ups The Ante: Gov Announces $1 Million Lottery For Adults Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Report: Palm Beach Officials Preparing For Potential Trump Indictment

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on March 22, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
May 13, 2021 8:52 a.m.

Law enforcement officials in Palm Beach County, Florida, are reportedly putting together contingency plans in case ex-President Donald Trump, who resides in his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, gets slapped with an indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance.

Politico’s Playbook reports that part of that planning has included discussions on the issue of potentially extraditing Trump if necessary.

Playbook notes that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), one of the ex-president’s top lackeys, has the authority to intervene in interstate extraditions.

Vance and his team are currently investigating Trump Organization for potential financial crimes, possibly including tax, bank, and insurance fraud. The prosecutor scored a major win for his probe in February when he was able to seize Trump’s long sought-after financial records, including his tax returns.

The ex-president has whined that the investigation is “a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: