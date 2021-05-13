Report: Palm Beach Officials Preparing For Potential Trump Indictment

Law enforcement officials in Palm Beach County, Florida, are reportedly putting together contingency plans in case ex-President Donald Trump, who resides in his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, gets slapped with an indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance.

Politico’s Playbook reports that part of that planning has included discussions on the issue of potentially extraditing Trump if necessary.

Playbook notes that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), one of the ex-president’s top lackeys, has the authority to intervene in interstate extraditions.

Vance and his team are currently investigating Trump Organization for potential financial crimes, possibly including tax, bank, and insurance fraud. The prosecutor scored a major win for his probe in February when he was able to seize Trump’s long sought-after financial records, including his tax returns.

The ex-president has whined that the investigation is “a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country.”