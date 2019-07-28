Latest
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Says Trump Has A ‘Hate Agenda’

Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
July 28, 2019 11:49 am
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) said on Sunday that President Donald Trump doesn’t have any real solutions to the issues, just a “hate agenda.”

During an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” reporter Jake Tapper asked Tlaib for her response to Trump trashing Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” to attack Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD).

“Look, our president has a hate agenda,” the Democratic congresswoman said. “He doesn’t have a policy agenda and that is what he falls down on.”

“This hate agenda-we’re not gonna get played here, especially not in the 13th congressional district,” Tlaib said later on. “We could see it from far away that he’s incompetent that he hasn’t been able to follow through on the promises he made.”

Tlaib herself and three other of her progressive colleagues were the targets of Trump’s racist attacks several weeks ago.

Watch her speak below:

