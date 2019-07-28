Baltimore Sun Calls Trump ‘Vermin’ In Scathing Op-Ed Responding To POTUS’ Attacks

The Baltimore Sun on Saturday evening hit back at President Donald Trump’s repeated attacks against Rep. Elijah Cummings and the district he represents in Baltimore, Maryland.

“It’s not hard to see what’s going on here,” the Sun’s editorial board wrote. “The congressman has been a thorn in this president’s side, and Mr. Trump sees attacking African American members of Congress as good politics, as it both warms the cockles of the white supremacists who love him and causes so many of the thoughtful people who don’t to scream.”

Over the weekend, Trump claimed over and over that Cummings was the reason Baltimore is a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

“It was only surprising that there wasn’t room for a few classic phrases like “you people” or “welfare queens” or “crime-ridden ghettos” or a suggestion that the congressman “go back” to where he came from,” the Sun’s opinion board wrote, referencing Trump’s racist attacks against four progressive congresswomen two weeks ago.

The op-ed finished with one final slam against the President: “Better to have some vermin living in your neighborhood than to be one.”