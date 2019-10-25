Pompeo Gives Taylor Vote Of Confidence Amid Trump’s Attacks

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday that he is in “full accord” with top Ukraine diplomat Bill Taylor on Ukraine policy, a notable vote of confidence as President Donald Trump repeatedly lobs insults at “Never Trumper” Taylor.

According to The Sunflower, a student-run newspaper based in Kansas, Pompeo added that he has “every reason to think that [Taylor’s] still out there, banging away at that problem set. But I will say this: we all, as human beings, can get it wrong, too.”

The comment comes as Pompeo makes yet another trip to his adopted home state, rekindling speculation that he plans to jump ship of the administration in favor of a Senate run.

Taylor’s testimony this week was one of the most damning days yet of the impeachment inquiry for Trump, as the diplomat clearly laid out episodes of the President and those in his orbit holding meetings and military aid hostage in exchange for a manufactured scandal centered on the Bidens.