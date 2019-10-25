Latest
12 mins ago
Judge Orders DOJ To Turn Over Certain Mueller Grand Jury Materials To House
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES - 2018/05/23: Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani caught allegedly giving the finger to a crowd booing him - Hundreds of New Yorkers joined members of Rise and Resist to protest Donald Trump's visit to New York City outside the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, where he's expected to participate in a roundtable on immigration and then attend dinner with supporters. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)
35 mins ago
Giuliani Butt-Dialed An NBC Reporter … And It Wasn’t The First Time
50 mins ago
Whistleblower’s Lawyers Agree Their Client’s Testimony Is Now Irrelevant

Pompeo Gives Taylor Vote Of Confidence Amid Trump’s Attacks

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Photo by Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images)
By
|
October 25, 2019 3:51 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday that he is in “full accord” with top Ukraine diplomat Bill Taylor on Ukraine policy, a notable vote of confidence as President Donald Trump repeatedly lobs insults at “Never Trumper” Taylor.

According to The Sunflower, a student-run newspaper based in Kansas, Pompeo added that he has “every reason to think that [Taylor’s] still out there, banging away at that problem set. But I will say this: we all, as human beings, can get it wrong, too.”

The comment comes as Pompeo makes yet another trip to his adopted home state, rekindling speculation that he plans to jump ship of the administration in favor of a Senate run.

Taylor’s testimony this week was one of the most damning days yet of the impeachment inquiry for Trump, as the diplomat clearly laid out episodes of the President and those in his orbit holding meetings and military aid hostage in exchange for a manufactured scandal centered on the Bidens.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: