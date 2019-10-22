Pompeo To Make Third Trip To Kansas This Year

Despite his protestations, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is headed to Kansas for the third time this year, possibly readying a U.S. Senate parachute should the Ukraine scandal get worse for him.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Republicans are very concerned about retiring Sen. Pat Roberts’ (R-KS) seat, and would much prefer Pompeo to firebrand and generally unsuccessful former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is also running.

Thus far, Pompeo has insisted that he’s focused on his current job, though that may change if he becomes further entangled in the Ukraine scandal. The filing deadline for the seat is not until June.