After Explosive Taylor Testimony, Trump Rails Against People In His Own Admin.

President Trump is not pleased with some of his own administration’s hires, lashing out at them in a series of tweets Wednesday afternoon.

Trump accused both top Ukraine diplomat Bill Taylor and his lawyer John Bellinger of being “Never Trumpers” in response to the career diplomat’s damning 15-page opening statement to Congress that undercuts the President’s vehement quid pro quo denials.

It would be really great if the people within the Trump Administration, all well-meaning and good (I hope!), could stop hiring Never Trumpers, who are worse than the Do Nothing Democrats. Nothing good will ever come from them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

….Does anybody think this is fair? Even though there was no quid pro quo, I’m sure they would like to try. Worse than the Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

Trump isn’t the only one in the White House railing against his own administration for hiring people he accuses of being “Never Trumpers.”

Vice President Mike Pence shared a similar sentiment during his Tuesday night interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, when the veep said that the ongoing testimonies by career diplomats as part of the impeachment inquiry only reinforce the administration’s need to “drain the swamp.”

“There is no question when President Trump said we were going to drain the swamp, but an awful lot of the swamp has been caught up in the State Department bureaucracy and we’re just going to keep fighting it,” Pence told Ingraham.

It’s worth pointing out that Taylor is the man the administration tapped after the coordinated effort in Trumpworld to recall former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham made a statement in the same vein as Trump and Pence in response to Taylor’s explosive Tuesday testimony by attacking “radical unelected bureaucrats.”

“President Trump has done nothing wrong — this is a coordinated smear campaign from far-left lawmakers and radical unelected bureaucrats waging war on the Constitution,” Grisham said.