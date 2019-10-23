Latest
After Explosive Taylor Testimony, Trump Rails Against People In His Own Admin.

October 23, 2019 5:59 pm
President Trump is not pleased with some of his own administration’s hires, lashing out at them in a series of tweets Wednesday afternoon. 

Trump accused both top Ukraine diplomat Bill Taylor and his lawyer John Bellinger of being “Never Trumpers” in response to the career diplomat’s damning 15-page opening statement to Congress that undercuts the President’s vehement quid pro quo denials.

Trump isn’t the only one in the White House railing against his own administration for hiring people he accuses of being “Never Trumpers.”

Vice President Mike Pence shared a similar sentiment during his Tuesday night interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, when the veep said that the ongoing testimonies by career diplomats as part of the impeachment inquiry only reinforce the administration’s need to “drain the swamp.”

“There is no question when President Trump said we were going to drain the swamp, but an awful lot of the swamp has been caught up in the State Department bureaucracy and we’re just going to keep fighting it,” Pence told Ingraham.

It’s worth pointing out that Taylor is the man the administration tapped after the coordinated effort in Trumpworld to recall former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham made a statement in the same vein as Trump and Pence in response to Taylor’s explosive Tuesday testimony by attacking “radical unelected bureaucrats.”

“President Trump has done nothing wrong — this is a coordinated smear campaign from far-left lawmakers and radical unelected bureaucrats waging war on the Constitution,” Grisham said.

Author
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
