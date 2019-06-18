One Of The Polling Companies Trump Fired In Fit Of Pique Was Started By Conway

President Donald Trump, furious at polling results that showed him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, abruptly parted ways with three pollsters, one who headed a company founded by White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Per Politico, pollster Brett Lloyd heads the Polling Company, started by Conway in 1995. She no longer has any formal relationship with the company.

Trump has been poll-obsessed recently, even lashing out at his beloved Fox News Tuesday morning for a poll showing that Biden was edging him out in some battleground states.