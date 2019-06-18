Latest
news

Trump Casts His Fake News Ire At Fox News For First Time: ‘Something Weird Going On’ There

Kevin Hagen/Getty Images North America
By
June 18, 2019 7:54 am

President Trump is convinced something strange is going on at his favorite cable news network because the channel isn’t projecting his polls the way he’d like.

In a befuddling tweet, where he points out that Fox News was “against” his former political rival and pet punching bag Hillary Clinton, he suggested that the networks polls are “always bad for me” and barreled host Bret Baier for “More Fake News.”

Trump’s been on a tear about his polls lately.

The Trump campaign reportedly fired several of its pollsters after internal polling figures were leaked to the media that showed Trump lagging behind Vice President Joe Biden in key swing states. Trump’s reelection team also reportedly has directed aides to simply deny the accuracy of polls that don’t reflect positively on Trump.

The Fox News poll referenced in the tweet could a reaction to recent numbers that revealed 50 percent of Americans support impeachment or the network’s analysis that shows Trump trailing Biden by 10 points.

