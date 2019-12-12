Latest
1 hour ago
Meadows Suggests Alan Dershowitz Should Join Trump’s Impeachment Team
2 hours ago
Greta Thunberg Claps Back At Trump After President’s Twitter Attack
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 5: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to his office following the weekly Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on November 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. McConnell (R-KY) said he predicts that the Senate would acquit President Trump of any articles of impeachment passed by the House. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
3 hours ago
McConnell Plans For Acquittal Vote To Avoid A Possible Tie Or Close Call

Police Chief Blasts GOPers For Cowering To NRA, Not Restoring Anti-Domestic Violence Law

on September 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Houston police chief Art Acevedo looks on during a press conference following a tour of the NRG Center evacuation center on September 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
By
|
December 12, 2019 11:43 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo slammed Republican lawmakers on Wednesday for stalling the Violence Against Women Act and gun control measures after one of his officers, Sgt. Chris Brewster, was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call.

Acevedo accused GOP senators like Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and John Cornyn (R-TX) of refusing to reauthorize the VAWA over fear from backlash from the National Rifle Association.

“To the people who say this is political: This is not political,” Acevedo told CNN, reference the popular GOP talking point against gun control after a mass shooting. “Death is not political. You see, death is final.”

“So the question is simple: Do you, Sen. Cruz support closing the boyfriend loophole that’s in that [Violence Against Women Act] law, yes or no?” the police chief continued. “Because if you look at the response from the elected officials in the Senate, not one of them addressed the loophole. You know why? Because you’re on the wrong side of history. That’s why.”

In response to Acevedo’s assertion that efforts to curb gun violence was not political, Republican senators accused the policeman of politicizing Brewster’s death.

“It’s unfortunate the chief of police in Houston seems more focused on trying to advance his own political ambitions than on supporting the brave men and women of HPD,” Cruz said in a statement to CNN.

“Under current law the shooter would’ve been legally disqualified from purchasing a firearm,” Cornyn said. “So I regret [Acevedo] took the occasion, the sad occasion, of the officer’s murder to try to make a political statement that was factually wrong.”

Acevedo made similar comments about Republican senators on Monday.

“I don’t want to hear about how much they support law enforcement,” he said during an interview with CNN. “I don’t want to hear about how much they care about lives and the sanctity of lives yet, we all know in law enforcement that one of the biggest reasons that the Senate and Mitch McConnell and John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and others are not getting into a room and having a conference committee with the House and getting the Violence Against Women’s Act [passed] is because the NRA doesn’t like the fact that we want to take firearms out of the hands of boyfriends that abuse their girlfriends.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: