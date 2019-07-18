Latest
16 mins ago
Jon Stewart Blasts GOP Senators For Stalling 9/11 Victim Fund Bill
44 mins ago
Now-Concluded Trump Hush Money Probe Had Obstruction Of Justice Angle
at The Pool on April 12, 2018 in New York City.
2 hours ago
FL GOP Disinvites Scaramucci From Fundraiser After He Called Out Trump
news

When You’ve Lost Piers: Morgan Calls Trump Role In Chants An ‘Indefensible Disgrace’

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Europe
By
July 18, 2019 12:06 pm

British broadcaster and President Trump fan Piers Morgan described his disgust over what was chanted at a Trump rally on Wednesday evening in a new op-ed for the Daily Mail.

Morgan — who recently gifted Trump a Winston Churchill hat and who often takes Trump’s sides in petty feuds, like Trump’s irritation with the USWNST — called the “send her back!” chants against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) at the rally and Trump’s embrace of them “an indefensible disgrace.”

“I feared this kind of horrifying scene might ensue after Trump had so recklessly and offensively instructed Omar and her four-woman ‘Squad’ of young female Democrats to ‘go back’ to their own ‘crime infested’ countries of origin,” Morgan wrote. “But to actually watch and hear a large gathering of thousands of predominantly white Americans chanting such a blatant infamous racist trope about a democratically elected fellow American made me shudder.”

“Then it made me angry. This should not be happening in modern America,” Morgan continued. “And the fact Donald Trump is not just allowing it to happen, but actively encouraging it to happen, is an indefensible disgrace.”

Read the full op-ed here. 

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: