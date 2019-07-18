When You’ve Lost Piers: Morgan Calls Trump Role In Chants An ‘Indefensible Disgrace’

British broadcaster and President Trump fan Piers Morgan described his disgust over what was chanted at a Trump rally on Wednesday evening in a new op-ed for the Daily Mail.

Morgan — who recently gifted Trump a Winston Churchill hat and who often takes Trump’s sides in petty feuds, like Trump’s irritation with the USWNST — called the “send her back!” chants against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) at the rally and Trump’s embrace of them “an indefensible disgrace.”

“I feared this kind of horrifying scene might ensue after Trump had so recklessly and offensively instructed Omar and her four-woman ‘Squad’ of young female Democrats to ‘go back’ to their own ‘crime infested’ countries of origin,” Morgan wrote. “But to actually watch and hear a large gathering of thousands of predominantly white Americans chanting such a blatant infamous racist trope about a democratically elected fellow American made me shudder.”

“Then it made me angry. This should not be happening in modern America,” Morgan continued. “And the fact Donald Trump is not just allowing it to happen, but actively encouraging it to happen, is an indefensible disgrace.”

Read the full op-ed here.