Reluctantly Donning A Winston Churchill Hat, Trump Backtracks On Meghan Markle

During an interview with ITV’s Piers Morgan on Tuesday, an unenthusiastic President Trump tried on a Winston Churchill hat that Morgan gave to him as a gift.

Trump was clearly hesitant about the whole ordeal, speaking at length about how important a politician’s hair is, before he reluctantly tried it on for a brief second and immediately removed the iconic Lock and Co black hat.

Trump then gushed over the former prime minister and even compared himself to Churchill.

“He was able to handle pressure very well,” Trump told Morgan during their interview inside Churchill’s War Room in Westminster. “Hitler was unstoppable at the time – he was going through countries like cheese. He was calling Roosevelt saying: ‘You gotta get in, you gotta get in.’ He was a great man who reacted so well under the gun, under pressure. There are not many people like that.”

Trump spoke at length about a variety of topics, from climate change to gun control, but notably attempted to backtrack his criticism of the American Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

“She was nasty to me. And that’s okay for her to be nasty, it’s not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn’t,” he said. “You know what? She’s doing a good job, I hope she enjoys her life. … I think she’s very nice.”

Ahead of the visit to London, Trump and his campaign repeatedly asserted that Trump did not call Markle “nasty.” Over the weekend, the Trump campaign even tweeted that Trump never called the British royal “nasty” above a recording of him calling her “nasty.”

