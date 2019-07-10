Piers Morgan Can’t Stop Raining On US Women’s Soccer Team’s Victory Parade

Leave it to Piers Morgan to rain on the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s actual parade.

The British media personality and former “Apprentice” ally found soccer star Megan Rapinoe “unbearable” during the Wednesday parade celebrating the U.S. women’s national team’s World Cup victory in New York.

This is far from the first time Morgan has gone after USWNT players since Rapinoe took a swipe at the idea of visiting the White House.

Ms Rapinoe sure does love herself. Can’t wait to see our Lionesses dent that stupendous ego. pic.twitter.com/w5FzcnXvGQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 28, 2019

Or is she just really woke, smug & irritating? https://t.co/6uRsYeEKbx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 29, 2019

The arrogance of this is breathtaking. Try winning it first, Ms Rapinoe – then inform us of your latest tiresome political activism. https://t.co/bgvqEViHkL — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 6, 2019

*NEW: You're cocky, smug, ruthless prima donnas @alexmorgan13 @mPinoe – but you're winners & I doff my tea-drinking pinky finger to you.

My column: https://t.co/iOBP9IjTO5 pic.twitter.com/l1vJIXjgUH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 3, 2019

Morgan tweeted early Tuesday morning that the “smuggery” from the world champions was becoming “very, very annoying.”