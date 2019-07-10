Latest
DOJ Promises Court The Shake-Up Of Its Census Legal Team Won't Delay Case
Trump Doral To Host Golf Tournament With 'Miami's Hottest Strippers'
Tucker Carlson Goes On Unhinged Immigration Rant Against Ilhan Omar
Piers Morgan Can’t Stop Raining On US Women’s Soccer Team’s Victory Parade

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Europe
By
July 10, 2019 12:52 pm

Leave it to Piers Morgan to rain on the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s actual parade.

The British media personality and former “Apprentice” ally found soccer star Megan Rapinoe “unbearable” during the Wednesday parade celebrating the U.S. women’s national team’s World Cup victory in New York.

This is far from the first time Morgan has gone after USWNT players since Rapinoe took a swipe at the idea of visiting the White House.

Morgan tweeted early Tuesday morning that the “smuggery” from the world champions was becoming “very, very annoying.”

 

