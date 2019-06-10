GOPer Peter King Isn’t Thrilled That Trump Berated Pelosi In Normandy

Republican Rep. Peter King (R-NY) was not pleased with President Trump’s decision to endlessly berate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) just ahead of his speech at the D-Day memorial last week.

“I have a different style from the President. I wouldn’t have been attacking Nancy Pelosi from Normandy,” King told AM 970 in New York on Monday morning, according to Mediaite. “But, I think, first, she attacked him, and he had every right to do it.”

“I just think that for his own sake, since his speech was so outstanding, it was so first class. … He should’ve let it be until he got home. He should be above that,” he said. “But having said all of that, I would give the whole European visit an A-plus. ”

Just ahead of his D-Day speech in Normandy last week, President Trump couldn’t stop dragging Pelosi during an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. Trump was likely set off by Pelosi’s calls to throw him in prison instead of pursuing impeachment.