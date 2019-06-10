Latest
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, attends U.S. President Donald Trump's event celebrating the Republican tax cut plan in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday, June 29, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
23 mins ago
Company Co-Owned By Kushner Has Taken In $90M From Mysterious Investor
56 mins ago
Kilmeade Quips: Dems Using House Space As ‘John Dean’s Makeup Room’
1 hour ago
Rosenstein Defends Barr’s ‘Reasonable’ Handling Of Mueller Report
news

GOPer Peter King Isn’t Thrilled That Trump Berated Pelosi In Normandy

on November 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
June 10, 2019 9:20 am

Republican Rep. Peter King (R-NY) was not pleased with President Trump’s decision to endlessly berate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) just ahead of his speech at the D-Day memorial last week.

“I have a different style from the President. I wouldn’t have been attacking Nancy Pelosi from Normandy,” King told AM 970 in New York on Monday morning, according to Mediaite. “But, I think, first, she attacked him, and he had every right to do it.”

“I just think that for his own sake, since his speech was so outstanding, it was so first class. … He should’ve let it be until he got home. He should be above that,” he said. “But having said all of that, I would give the whole European visit an A-plus. ”

Just ahead of his D-Day speech in Normandy last week, President Trump couldn’t stop dragging Pelosi during an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. Trump was likely set off by Pelosi’s calls to throw him in prison instead of pursuing impeachment. 

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: