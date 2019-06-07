Trump Couldn’t Stop Talking About ‘Nervous Nancy’ During His D-Day Interview

President Trump sat for an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham while he was in Normandy on Wednesday to commemorate D-Day.

But just before he headed to the somber ceremony to honor the fallen, Trump couldn’t stop slamming one particular political opponent, who, coincidentally, was also in France for the same ceremony: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

The attacks started with juvenile insults, likely prompted by Pelosi’s private remarks to her caucus this week that she didn’t want to impeach Trump because she wants to beat him in 2020 and then indict him, instead.

“I think she’s a disgrace,” he said in the interview that aired Thursday evening. “I actually don’t think she’s a talented person. I’ve tried to be nice to her because I would have liked to have gotten some deals done. She’s incapable of doing deals. She’s a nasty, vindictive, horrible person.”

Trump calls Pelosi a "nasty, vindictive, horrible person": I've "tried to be nice" pic.twitter.com/ocGRojdt2D — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 7, 2019

He then debuted his new, uninspired nickname for the House speaker before launching into an enigmatic diatribe about “drugs” and “needles” in Pelosi’s district.

“I call her nervous Nancy,” he said. “Nancy Pelosi doesn’t talk about it, Nancy Pelosi is a disaster, okay? She’s a disaster and let her do what she wants. … Her name is nervous Nancy because she’s a nervous wreck.”

Trump's got a new nick name for Pelosi: "Nervous Nancy" pic.twitter.com/UGohzc1r6w — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 7, 2019

When Ingraham closed out the interview by asking Trump how he could “unite” the country, he took it as a cue to further separate himself from his political opponents, and even some Republicans.

“I think success should unite the country, but I’ll tell you, the more successful we become, the more angry people like Nancy Pelosi, who don’t have what it takes, they don’t know whats going on, they get angry,” he said.

He then raised his plan to enforce tariffs on Mexico in order to try to force the country to cut back on illegal immigration into the U.S. The plan has been met with significant opposition from Democrats as well as many senior Senate Republicans.

“I have senators and others and Pelosi coming out saying, ‘Oh, how horrible.’ What they are doing is they are hurting a deal. They should be saying, ‘We’re with the President. We’ll do whatever he wants to do’ and Mexico would fold like an umbrella,” he said. “And now I have these people, and I’m saying there are some Republicans, too, they should be ashamed of themselves, but we have Pelosi, we have cryin’ Chuck Schumer, who’s a disaster, by the way, he’s a total political jerk. … They hurt my negotiation.”

Pelosi's not the only one who should be "ashamed of themselves" pic.twitter.com/RjjuA0wIXC — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 7, 2019

In a series of tweets on Friday afternoon, Trump continued his anti-Pelosi tirade, adding that she was not only a “disgrace” to herself, but “her family” as well.