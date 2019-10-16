Perry, One Of The ‘Three Amigos’ On Ukraine, May Not Comply With Subpoena

Latest
October 16, 2019 5:13 pm
Energy Secretary Rick Perry, whose involvement in the Ukraine scandal is becoming steadily clearer, would not commit Wednesday to complying with a House subpoena related to his role in the scheme.

“Listen, the House has sent a subpoena over for the records that we have, and our general counsel and the White House counsel are going through the process right now,” he said on the Fox Business Network. “I’m going to follow the lead of my counsel on that.”

Perry’s involvement in the pressure campaign to force Ukrainian officials to manufacture dirt on the Bidens first became evident when the whistleblower wrote that he led the U.S. delegation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s inauguration. During that trip, the whistleblower said in his complaint, Perry made clear to Zelensky that President Donald Trump would hold back military aid until he could assess how Zelensky would act in office.

George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state responsible for Ukraine, implicated Perry even further to House investigators Tuesday, saying that he was one of the “three amigos” charged with handling U.S.-Ukrainian relations and the pressure campaign specifically.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM
