Latest
14 hours ago
Medical Orgs Urge Trump To Invoke Defense Production Act To Help With Supplies
15 hours ago
Dr. Fauci Refutes Trump’s Denial Of Medical Supply Shortage: ‘It Is Happening’
18 hours ago
Pence Says He And His Wife Will Be Tested For Coronavirus After Staffer Tests Positive

Pence And Wife Test Negative For Coronavirus

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - JANUARY 23: Vice President of the United States Mike Pence (R) and his wife Karen Pence (L) during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum on January 23, 2020 in Jerusalem, Israel. Heads of State gatherin... JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - JANUARY 23: Vice President of the United States Mike Pence (R) and his wife Karen Pence (L) during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum on January 23, 2020 in Jerusalem, Israel. Heads of State gathering in Jerusalem to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz will be the “largest diplomatic event in Israel’s history,” according to the country's Foreign Minister. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 22, 2020 9:30 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen tested negative for COVID-19, according to Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller in a Saturday night tweet.

Pence previously announced that he and his wife would be tested later in the afternoon during a White House press briefing Saturday.

The Pences’ negative test results come on the heels of one of the VP’s staffers testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Pence denied that neither he nor President Trump had direct contact with the staffer, saying during the White House press briefing Saturday that the White House physician advised him that he “has no reason to believe I have been exposed.”

Pence chief of staff Marc Short confirmed that the staffer had last been in the office on Monday.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: