Pelosi Says Trump Resolution Was Written ‘In The Most Gentle Way’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday described the House resolution condemning President Donald Trump’s racist tweets as being written “in the most gentle way.”

When reporters asked Pelosi if she was surprised that hardly any Republicans voted with Democrats in favor of the resolution, the speaker said her expectations “were not great,” even though the resolution was “benign.”

“It condemned the words of the President. Not the President, but the words of the President,” Pelosi said. “And doing so, it anchored itself in the words of Ronald Reagan. Ronald Reagan, beautiful speech by Ronald Reagan, which I reference all the time.”

Watch Pelosi below: