Latest
18 mins ago
AOC Has Extended An Olive Branch To Pelosi, Meeting In The Works
2 hours ago
Iowa Official Ousted After Bombarding Staffers With His Tupac Obsession
2 hours ago
Republican Rep. Claims He’s A ‘Person Of Color’ Because White Is A Color
news

Pelosi Says Trump Resolution Was Written ‘In The Most Gentle Way’

Win McNamee/Getty Images North America
By
July 17, 2019 1:42 pm

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday described the House resolution condemning President Donald Trump’s racist tweets as being written “in the most gentle way.”

When reporters asked Pelosi if she was surprised that hardly any Republicans voted with Democrats in favor of the resolution, the speaker said her expectations “were not great,” even though the resolution was “benign.”

“It condemned the words of the President. Not the President, but the words of the President,” Pelosi said. “And doing so, it anchored itself in the words of Ronald Reagan. Ronald Reagan, beautiful speech by Ronald Reagan, which I reference all the time.”

Watch Pelosi below:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: