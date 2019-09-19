Pelosi Admonishes Dems For Not Holding Lewandowski In Contempt ‘Then And There’

Latest
September 19, 2019 7:45 am
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told members of her caucus in a closed-door meeting Wednesday that Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee should have held former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski in contempt “then and there” during Tuesday’s hearing.

According to Politico, some Democrats who attended the meeting took the comments as a swipe at Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) who resisted a call to move towards contempt during the hearing. A Pelosi spokesperson insisted that the Speaker solely meant her comments as “a critique of the witnesses’ behavior.”

Lewandowski stonewalled for the bulk of the hearing, ducking behind the specious protection of executive privilege though he worked not one day in the White House, and gleefully refusing to answer the lion’s share of the Democrats’ questions. Democrats’ committee attorney, Barry Berke, had better luck and was able to lead Lewandowski into admitting that he feels no compulsion to tell the truth to the media.

The two Democratic leaders are going in increasingly different directions on another topic, that of President Donald Trump’s impeachment, creating a flurry of speculation that tension is building in their personal relationship.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
