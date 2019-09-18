Latest
18 mins ago
Jimmy Carter Says He Couldn’t Have Handled Being President At 80
14 hours ago
Trump Refuses To Believe Warren’s NYC Rally Crowd Size Reached 20,000 People
16 hours ago
Lewandowski Says He Never Delivered Trump’s Backchannel Message Because He Was On Vacation

Pelosi Is Not Happy With House Judiciary Handling Of Impeachment Inquiry

on April 21, 2016 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) listens during a news conference April 21, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Congressional Democrats held a news conference to cal... WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) listens during a news conference April 21, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Congressional Democrats held a news conference to call for a raise in the federal minimum wage. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 18, 2019 7:54 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) criticized the House Judiciary Committee’s handling of its impeachment inquiry during a closed door meeting last week, Politico reported.

Pelosi believes that the panel has pushed for the impeachment of President Trump far beyond where the majority of the Democratic caucus stands and she pointed out that Democrats don’t have the votes needed to pass impeachment on the House floor.

The top congressional Democrat even encouraged attendees to share her thoughts on the debacle with the media: “And you can feel free to leak this,” she told those in the meeting, according to Politico.

It’s been widely reported that Pelosi and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) are at odds over how far to take Democrats’ impeachment interests, but this meeting illustrates a broader disconnect in party interests than has been previously reported.

On one end of the spectrum, you have Nadler billing his panel’s hearing with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on Tuesday as the first official hearing of its impeachment investigation. On the other side, you have Pelosi, who, according to Politico, told moderate Democrats in a recent meeting that the party would remain cautious as it determines how to move forward on impeachment.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: