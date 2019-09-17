Latest
California Republican Joins Growing Crowd Of Retiring House GOPers

UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 11: Rep. Paul Cook, R-Calif., participates in the news conference with the Republican members of the California congressional delegation to discuss California water legislation in the Capitol... UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 11: Rep. Paul Cook, R-Calif., participates in the news conference with the Republican members of the California congressional delegation to discuss California water legislation in the Capitol on Friday, Dec. 11, 2015. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) MORE LESS
By
|
September 17, 2019 12:04 pm
Rep. Paul Cook (R-CA) has bowed out of a 2020 reelection bid, opting for a run for the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors instead.

Cook joins a wave of Republicans leaving the House, and specifically is departing from an ever-shrinking California GOP contingent. Of California’s 53 House seats, only seven are currently occupied by Republicans.

According to the Los Angeles Times, an incumbent on the county board recently chose to retire, leaving the seat open.

Cook’s district, California’s 8th, seems like it’ll be a fairly safe Republican hold. According to the Cook Political Report, it went for Trump by 54.7 percent to Hillary Clinton’s 39.6 in 2016, and has a general Republican lean of 9 points.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
