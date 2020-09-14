Dem Sen Demands Caputo Resignation After He Reportedly Accused Scientists Of ‘Sedition’

Latest
on May 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 01: Former Trump campaign official Michael Caputo arrives at the Hart Senate Office building to be interviewed by Senate Intelligence Committee staffers, on May 1, 2018 in Washington, DC. The co... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 01: Former Trump campaign official Michael Caputo arrives at the Hart Senate Office building to be interviewed by Senate Intelligence Committee staffers, on May 1, 2018 in Washington, DC. The committee is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 14, 2020 6:59 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Senate health committee ranking member Patty Murray (D-WA) on Monday called for Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar to demand the resignation of Michael Caputo, HHS assistant secretary of public affairs, after he reportedly claimed that a “resistance unit” of “seditious” government scientists at the CDC are working to undermine President Trump.

According to a New York Times report, Caputo claimed during a histrionic Facebook livestream on Sunday that anti-Trump government scientists at the CDC “haven’t gotten out of their sweatpants except for meetings at coffee shops” to plot “how they’re going to attack Donald Trump.”

“There are scientists who work for this government who do not want America to get well, not until after Joe Biden is president,” Caputo said, according to the Times, before going on to claim that his own life is at risk.

“You understand that they’re going to have to kill me, and unfortunately, I think that’s where this is going,” Caputo said, before launching into a dramatic rant about the “shadows on the ceiling in my apartment, there alone, shadows are so long,” according to the Times.

Caputo, a longtime vocal Trump loyalist who has no background in health care, told the Times that his family had been “continually threatened” since he joined the administration in April.

Responding to the Times’ report on Caputo’s remarks in a series of tweets, Murray urged Azar to demand Caputo’s resignation because as HHS secretary, Azar has a “basic responsibility to ensure our public health experts are able to do their jobs” especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Murray also tore into Azar for failing to “meet his basic responsibilities” by allowing Caputo to “continue serving in such an influential role,” citing reports over the weekend that surfaced of Caputo’s attempts to skew weekly bulletins from the CDC to fit Trump’s baseless assertions that the COVID-19 pandemic is subsiding.

Murray’s tweets came shortly after the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus announced an investigation into efforts by political appointees at HHS to “block the publication of accurate scientific reports” by the CDC amid the coronavirus crisis that has killed nearly 200,000 Americans thus far.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
