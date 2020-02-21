‘Parasite’ Distributor Says Trump ‘Can’t Read’ After He Moans About Subtitled Film’s Oscar Win

NEON, the film distributor of the Korean blockbuster film “Parasite,” swiped at President Donald Trump on Thursday night after he complained about the subtitled movie winning “Best Picture” at the Oscars.

“Understandable, he can’t read,” the distributor tweeted.

A few hours earlier, Trump had ranted about the Oscar for “this foreign film” during his campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“What the hell was that all that about?” he asked. “We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of that, they give them the best movie of the year.”

Trump waxed nostalgic for the 1939 film “Gone With the Wind,” which is infamous for its racist portrayal of the Civil War-era American South.

“Let’s get ‘Gone With the Wind,” he said. “Can we get ‘Gone With the Wind’ back, please?”

The President also attacked actor Brad Pitt, who had noted during his Oscar acceptance speech that he only had 45 seconds to speak, “which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton” in the impeachment trial.

“He’s a little wiseguy,” said Trump, ever sensitive to criticism from Hollywood.