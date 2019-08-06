Ohio Governor Pushes Background Checks, Red Flag Laws After Shooting

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) unveiled gun control policy proposals Tuesday morning, including background checks and red flag laws, after the mass shooting in Dayton on Sunday.

According to the Associated Press, DeWine wants to expand background checks for nearly all gun sales and to allow concerned people to petition a judge to remove firearms from a person deemed a threat to himself or others.

DeWine’s predecessor, Gov. John Kasich, tried to push red flag laws as well, but had no luck in the legislature. DeWine will likely be no more successful, as Republicans control both chambers.

DeWine’s initial remarks, given soon after nine people were murdered in a bustling downtown area of Dayton, were temporarily drown out by anguished audience members imploring him to “do something!” He was met with the same chants again on Tuesday.