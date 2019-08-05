Crowd Drowns Out Ohio Governor’s Comments After Shooting: ‘Do Something!’

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) hadn’t gotten very far into his remarks on the heels of a Sunday mass shooting in Dayton before an audience member started a chant that quickly rippled through the crowd: “do something!”

Per the Washington Post, DeWine tried to continue his speech in fits and starts.

“We are here tonight because we know . . . We know that we cannot . . . We know that we cannot ease the pain of those families who have lost someone,” he said. “We also know that we want to do something.”

The chants grew to such a pitch that the Governor’s voice sank under the yelling.

“We are tired of vigils!” some shouted. “What do we want? Gun control! When do we want it? Now!” others chanted.

Captured by an NBC News anchor:

Chant of “Do Something!” breaks out as OH Gov Mike DeWine speaks at a vigil in #Dayton. @NBCNews @NBCNightlyNews pic.twitter.com/deeditNyQC — Kate Snow (@tvkatesnow) August 5, 2019

Dayton Mayer Nan Whaley (D) tried to calm the crowd.

“I love you all, but this is a vigil tonight,” Whaley said. “This is a vigil for the people we have lost. There will be time to take action, but let us come together as a community as we work to heal. We are here to heal tonight.”

Nine people were killed in the shooting. The massacre came on the heels of a mass shooting in El Paso less than 24 hours earlier that left 20 people dead.