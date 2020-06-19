Latest
Officer Involved In Fatal Breonna Taylor Shooting To Be Fired

LOUISVILLE, KY - JUNE 06: People gather with balloons for a vigil in memory of Breonna Taylor on June 6, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. This is the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
By Associated Press
|
June 19, 2020 12:53 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s mayor said Friday that one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired.

Mayor Greg Fisher said interim Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder has started termination proceedings for Officer Brett Hankison. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

Fischer said officials could not answer questions about the firing because of state law. He referred all questions to the Jefferson County attorney’s office.

Taylor, who was black, was gunned down by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant. She was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. No drugs were found at her home.

REJOIN FOR JUST $30