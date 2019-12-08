Nunes Says He Got A Call From A Number Belonging To Lev Parnas’ Wife, Spoke To ‘Someone’

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) said on Sunday he had gotten a call from a number connected to Lev Parnas’ wife and spoke to “someone,” but did not say whom.

During an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” show host Maria Bartiromo asked Nunes if he’d ever spoken to now-indicted Parnas, who worked with Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, over the phone.

The Republican lawmaker said he went through his records on Friday.

“I got a call from a number that was Parnas’ wife,” he said. “I remember talking to someone, and I did what I always do which is that if you don’t know who they are, you put them to staff, and you let staff work with that person.”

Nunes did not specify who that “someone” was.

After phone records in the House Intelligence Committee Democrats’s report revealed several calls between Nunes and Parnas in April–a critical period in Parnas and Giuliani’s shadow operation–the GOP congressman claimed he doesn’t remember the calls or what he and Parnas might have discussed.

Parnas’ lawyer, Joseph Bondy, jabbed at Nunes’ faulty memory last week.

“Lev remembers what you spoke about,” Bondy tweeted. “You don’t remember?”

Watch Nunes below: