Intel Report Shows Nunes In Touch With Giuliani During Key Parts Of Ukraine Scheme

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) just found himself more deeply entrenched in the impeachment inquiry.

House Intelligence Committee Democrats’ report surfaced a litany of new phone records Tuesday afternoon, revealing in part that ranking member Nunes was in communication with Rudy Giuliani during key aspects of his Ukraine pressure campaign.

In April, Nunes was in conversation with Giuliani and his indicted associate Lev Parnas on several occasions while the pair were also speaking with The Hill’s opinion writer John Solomon. The repeated contacts lined up with the publishing timestamps of several Solomon opinion pieces, which alleged former Vice President Joe Biden petitioned for the removal of a Ukrainian prosecutor to protect his son’s business interests and attacked former Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. Notably, many of the Ukrainian officials cited in Solomon’s pieces were being represented by Victoria Toensing, who briefly represented President Trump in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

Yovanovitch and others have testified during the House Intelligence Committee’s public hearings that Giuliani led the effort to get her ousted from her post in Kyiv, primarily because she stood in the way of Giuliani’s attempts to pressure the Ukrainian government into investigating Biden, one of President Trump’s key political rivals.

“Phone records also show contacts on April 10 between Mr. Giuliani and Rep. Nunes, consisting of three short calls in rapid succession, followed by a text message, and ending with a nearly three minute call. Later that same day, Mr. Parnas and Mr. Solomon had a four minute, 39 second call,” the report said.

Two days later, Nunes spoke to Parnas on the phone for about 10 minutes total in a series of back-and-forth calls, according to the report, which noted that April 12 was the same day that Toensing signed a retainer agreement with former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko, who’s had a key role in peddling the Biden conspiracies and who Solomon used as his main source in the pieces published by The Hill that month.

A month later, on May 8, around the time that Giuliani was preparing to take a trip to Ukraine to try to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy officials to continue his investigations push, Nunes staffer Derek Harvey spoke to Giuliani on the phone for more than six minutes. The report also notes that Nunes was scheduled to have a secure phone call with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in early April, around the same time that Pompeo is on record having a series of calls with Giuliani.