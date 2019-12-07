‘Lev Remembers’: Parnas’ Attorney Trolls Nunes For ‘Do Not Recall’ Defense

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes (L) (R-CA) speaks with Rep. Mark Meadow (R-NC) (R) as constitutional scholars Noah Feldman of Harvard University, Pamela Karl... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes (L) (R-CA) speaks with Rep. Mark Meadow (R-NC) (R) as constitutional scholars Noah Feldman of Harvard University, Pamela Karlan of Stanford University, Michael Gerhardt of the University of North Carolina, and Jonathan Turley of George Washington University testify before the House Judiciary Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill December 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. This is the first hearing held by the House Judiciary Committee in the impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump, whom House Democrats say held back military aid for Ukraine while demanding it investigate his political rivals. The Judiciary Committee will decide whether to draft official articles of impeachment against President Trump to be voted on by the full House of Representatives. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 7, 2019 12:05 p.m.
The attorney for Lev Parnas — a Rudy Giuliani associate who aided in the Ukraine pressure campaign and was also recently indicted for campaign finance violations — called out Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Twitter this week for his flimsy defense of damning call records of his contacts with Parnas.

“Lev remembers what you spoke about. You don’t remember?” attorney Joseph Bondy tweeted, with the hashtag “#letlevspeak” likely referencing his client’s interest in testifying before the House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry.

House Intelligence Committee Democrats’ report on their impeachment findings revealed new information about contacts Giuliani had with key figures involved the Ukraine pressure scheme, including Nunes’ contacts with Giuliani and Parnas at crucial moments of their campaign to get Ukraine to investigate Trump’s political rivals.

Nunes has, essentially, played dumb since the call logs were released, invoking the “do not recall” defense during interviews with Fox News in recent days. Nunes claims that he doesn’t remember who Parnas is or if he ever spoke to him on the phone, despite the fact that the two were in contact at least twice in the same day in April, with one call lasting about eight minutes.

The call records have dragged Nunes deeper into the inner folds of the effort, led by Giuliani on behalf of President Trump, to try to get the Ukrainian government to announce investigations into the Biden family and the 2016 election. While Nunes claims he never met Parnas, it’s been reported in recent weeks that Parnas actually helped Nunes arrange calls and meetings in Europe in 2018 to pursue his “investigations.” Nunes also reportedly met with the former Ukrainian prosecutor at the heart of the Burisma-Biden conspiracy theory in Vienna in December 2018.

Nunes is the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, one of the panels investigating the pressure campaign at the heart of the Trump impeachment inquiry.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
